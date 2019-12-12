Survivor Season 39 Won't Have a Live Reunion Following Controversy

There were no shortage of firsts for Survivor: Island of the Idols, the 39th season of the long-running CBS reality series, but these happenings are not cause for celebration.

In November 2019, contestant producers broke the fourth wall while interviewing contestant Kellee Kim about her feelings of inappropriate touching and personal boundary-crossing behavior by fellow player Dan Spilo. Two other contestants made up claims against Dan in an effort to turn an alliance. Then, in the Wednesday, Dec. 11 episode, host Jeff Probst revealed that Dan was ejected from the game. This was the first time the show ever removed a player.

"Ok, so I just spoke privately with Dan and I want to update you guys. A decision has been made and Dan will not be returning to the game. He won't be coming back to camp. He won't be on the jury. He's gone," Probst said.