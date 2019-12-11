Survivor Removes a Player From the Game for the First Time Ever

A message on screen then read: "Dan was removed from the game after a report of another incident, which happened off-camera and did not involve a player."

CBS declined to comment beyond that statement.

Dan was involved in a controversial episode earlier on in the season when contestant Kellee Kim accused him of inappropriate touching to her fellow tribemates. Tribemates Missy Byrd and Elizabeth Beisel then made up their own complaints to manipulate other players to vote out Dan, and it became a giant mess, forcing viewers and players alike to ask questions about how far this game should go.

Kellee had issues with Dan from the very first episode, and Dan was warned for his behavior on day 22. Kellee ended up being voted out on day 22 instead of Dan. Missy and Elizabeth soon followed, and all three are now on the jury.

As Jeff said, Dan's removal means he will not serve on the jury for the final tribal councils.

This news comes around the same time as news of a change in the way the show's finale will work. EW reports that Instead of taping live next Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET, the present-day portions of the finale and reunion show will be taped earlier in the day, and will then air during the show's normal timeslot.

EW says that per a source, "the change was made due to the sensitive nature of the material this season," in order to make players feel comfortable discussing what happened during the season.