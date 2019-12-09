Aly Raisman's Birthday Tribute to ''Sister'' McKayla Maroney Deserves a Gold Medal

As a friend, McKayla Maroney takes the birthday cake... at least, that's how Aly Raisman feels.

On Monday, the Olympic gold medalist and all-around badass celebrated her 24th birthday, which meant that Raisman took this day as an opportunity to gush over her BFF.

"Happy birthday to this angel. @mckaylamaroney thank you so much for being an incredible friend to me," the two-time Olympian shared in a heartfelt Instagram post, alongside a photo of her posing with the birthday girl from their gymnastics days.

"You are always so honest and loyal," the 25-year-old continued. "You have helped me through some pretty hard times and I will always be so grateful for that. I cherish our hangouts (we don't get to see each other enough) & our 2 hour phone calls."

However, Aly didn't just call the 24-year-old star her bestie. She also referred to her as something more special, her sister.