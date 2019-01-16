McKayla Maroney Mourns the Death of Her Father at Age 59

by Jess Cohen | Wed., Jan. 16, 2019 3:45 PM
McKayla Maroney's has revealed that her father, Mike Maroney, has passed away at the age of 59.
The 23-year-old Olympic gymnast took to social media on Tuesday to pay tribute to her dad, a former Purdue University quarterback. "Love u dad. I can't believe it's real. I don't want to," McKayla tweeted alongside a photo of her and her father sharing an embrace. "I'll miss you forever."
"Rest in peace. You were the most incredible dad," she went on to write, adding a heart and rose emoji.
McKayla's brother, Kav Maroney, also paid tribute to their dad on Instagram following his passing.
"Dad you taught me everything from how to walk to how to be a man and for that I thank you," Kav wrote. "Thank you for getting up at 4:30am for work and not coming home till 7 pm everyday for more then 20 years just to keep food on the table, and for us to have a great life. I'm the man of the house now and I promise to hold everything down. I promise."
"I love you and miss you i will live to make you proud till The day i get to see you again," he concluded his message. "I love you dad."
Our thoughts are with the Maroney family at this time.
