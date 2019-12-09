Billy Porter Says the Live-Action Cinderella Is a Movie for the ''#MeToo Era''

Bibbidi-Bobbidi-Boo!

Billy Porter's making everyone's dreams come true, after spilling the tea about the upcoming live-action Cinderella film. The 50-year-old star, who is set to play the iconic fairy godmother role, is eager to bring magic and fantasy to the big screen.

However, unlike previous versions of the classic princess fairy-tale, Porter tells E! News that James Corden's adaptation will take on a more relevant story line.

"The only thing I can know is that I am calling it a Cinderella for the #MeToo era," the Emmy winner shares. "That's all I really know."

While the Pose actor didn't spill too many beans about the project, he did explain that filming will start in early 2020. "We start filming in February and I have only had preliminary conversations about it over the phone," he said.

As of right now, only a few stars are attached to the project, including Camila Cabello, who will make her feature film debut as Cinderella, Corden, who was the mastermind behind the remake, Kay Cannon, who will reportedly write and direct, and Corden's production company partner at Fulwell73, Leo Pearlman.