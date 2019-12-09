Rapper Juice Wrld Predicted His Death At 21 In His Song "Legends"

As the world continues to mourn the loss of Juice Wrld, many are finding solace in his music, like his hit song "Legends."
In it, the late rapper, who passed away on December 8 at the age of 21, reflects on what it means to be a legend and how achieving the title leads to an untimely demise. He also appears to predict his own death with its now-chilling lyrics.
"What's the 27 club? / We ain't making it past 21," he raps. "I been going through paranoia / So I always gotta keep a gun / Damn, that's the world we live in now / Yeah, hold on, just hear me out."
He also reflects on whether or not he's reached legendary status, something he says he wants to be removed from. "They tell me I'ma be a legend / I don't want that title now / ‘Cause all the legends seem to die out / What the f--ck is this ‘bout?"
Later he says, "My mind is foggy, I'm so confused / we keep on losing our legends to / the cruel cold world, what is it coming to? / the end of the world, is it coming soon?"
On Sunday, the rapper died after suffering a seizure in Chicago's Midway Airport following a flight from California. Juice, whose real name was Jarad Higgins, had just celebrated the milestone birthday one week prior. The "Lucid Dreams" rapper was transported to Advocate Christ Medical Center in Illinois, where he was later pronounced dead. Details surrounding his death are still unknown at this time.
"Shortly after arriving to Chicago, he suffered what appears to be some type of medical emergency according to people traveling with him," a Chicago Police Department spokesperson tells E! News. "There were no signs of foul play and all individuals aboard the aircraft are cooperating with CPD and have given all of their information. Currently we are awaiting the Cook County medical examiner on the cause and manner of death."
Already making his mark in the music industry, Juice signed a deal with Geffen A&M Records in 2008 and released his debut single, "All Girls Are the Same," which was certified double platinum. His other hit song "Lucid Dreams" reached No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100 Singles Chart and has been certified six times platinum.
"Juice made a profound impact on the world in such a short period of time," Geffen A&M Records said in a statement to E! News. "He was a gentle soul, whose creativity knew no bounds, an exceptional human being and artist who loved and cared for his fans above everything else. To lose someone so kind and so close to our hearts is devastating. Our thoughts are with Juice's family and friends, everyone at his label Grade A, and his millions of fans around the world."
Several celebs have paid tribute to the rapper after his shocking death, including Travis Scottwho wrote, "You will live on forever." Lil Yachty shared a picture of himself and Juice, which he captioned, "bye brother, love u dawg.. rip."
Ellie Goudling, who collaborated with Juice for her song "Hate Me" tweeted. "I can't believe it...You were such a sweet soul. I'll always remember meeting you and your family on the video set and thinking how close you were. You had so much further to go, you were just getting started. You'll be missed Juice." Chance the Rapper also tweeted, "God bless him. A Young legend." Taking to Instagram to share a picture of Juice, Drakewrote, "I would like to see all the younger talent live longer and I hate waking up hearing another story filled with blessings was cut short."
Our thoughts go out to Juice's loved ones at this time.
