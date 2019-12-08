Juice Wrld's Death Mourned by Lil Yachty, Travis Scott and More Celebs

by Corinne Heller & Spencer Lubitz | Sun., Dec. 8, 2019 10:42 AM

Juice WRLD

Scott Garfitt/Shutterstock

Celebs such as Lil YachtyTravis Scott and Ellie Goulding took to social media on Sunday to pay tribute to their friend and colleague Juice Wrld hours after his shocking death.

The rapper died on Sunday morning after suffering a medical emergency shortly after landing in his native Chicago. He was 21. The cause of his death remains under investigation.

"Bye brother, love u dawg.. rip," Lil Yachty, who collaborated with Juice on the 2018 single "Yacht Club," wrote on Instagram, alongside a photo of the two.

Goulding collaborated with Juice on the hit single "Hate Me," which was released in June.

"I can't believe it..." the British pop star tweeted. "You were such a sweet soul. I'll always remember meeting you and your family on the video set and thinking how close you were. You had so much further to go, you were just getting started. You'll be missed Juice."

Goulding also shared a photo of herself with the rapper. 

Photos

Celebrity Deaths: 2019's Fallen Stars

See celebrities' tributes to Juice:

Juice Wrld, Lil Yachty, Instagram

Instagram / Lil Yachty

Lil Yachty

On Dec. 8, 2019, rapper Juice Wrld died after suffering a medical emergency at an airport in his native Chicago. He was 21.

"Bye brother, love u dawg.. rip," the rapper wrote.

Juice Wrld, Ellie Goulding, Twitter

Twitter / Ellie Goulding

Ellie Goulding

"I can't believe it..." the British pop star tweeted. "You were such a sweet soul. I'll always remember meeting you and your family on the video set and thinking how close you were. You had so much further to go, you were just getting started. You'll be missed Juice."

Travis Scott, Juice Wrld, Instagram

Instagram / Travis Scott

Travis Scott

"You will live on forever," the rapper wrote.

Article continues below

Jeffree Star

Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Jeffree Star

"Waking up and reading this horrible news..." the YouTube star and influencer tweeted. "RIP JUICE WRLD you were taken too soon...This hits so close to home I have no words."

Fat Joe, Juice WRLD

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images for Spotify

Fat Joe

"Man, so sad. I pray you meet the lord above. RIP Young King. [praying emoji] @JuiceWorlddd," he tweeted.

Harpers Bazaar ICONS Party, Kehlani

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Harper's BAZAAR

Kehlani

"This sad as f--k," she tweeted. "Rest in love juice wrld."

Article continues below

Camila Cabello

Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Camila Cabello

"[heartbroken emoji] #juicewrld," tweeted the singer.

Chance The Rapper, 2018 iHeartRadio Music Awards

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for iHeartMedia

Chance the Rapper

"God bless him. A young legend," the rapper tweeted.

Coachella 2015, Action Bronson

Melissa Hebeler/E!

Action Bronson

"Terrible news about the young man Juice Wrld. We share December 2nd as our arrival day. Gone way too soon. Life is precious," the rapper tweeted.

Article continues below

Chloe X Halle

Getty Images for MCM

Chloe x Halle

"Rip juice wrld [heartbroken emoji]," they tweeted.

LL Cool J, 2016 Grammy Awards

Jason Merritt/Getty Images for NARAS

LL Cool J

"#RestInPower Juice Wrld [three prayer emojis]," he tweeted.

Juicy J

Jason Merritt/Getty Images

Juicy J

"Wow I can't believe this R.I.P. @JuiceWorlddd," Juicy J tweeted. "Prayers up for his family."

Article continues below

Zedd, 2019 Grammys, 2019 Grammy Awards, Red Carpet Fashions

Steve Granitz/WireImage

Zedd

"Really shocked and sad to find out juice wrld passed away ... and so young too..." he tweeted. "A reminder that life can be over any moment... be kind to one another."

