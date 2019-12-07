Why Bekah Martinez Feels More ''Joyful'' During Her Second Pregnancy

Bekah Martinez has a lot to celebrate before 2019 ends.

On Thanksgiving, The Bachelor alum announced her second pregnancy in a heartwarming Instagram post, where she proudly showed her sonogram and posed alongside her boyfriend, Grayston Leonard, and their 9-month-old daughter, Ruth Ray De La Luz Leonard.

Unlike the reality TV personality's first pregnancy, which she explained wasn't the easiest experience, she recently shared how completely different things are the second time around.

"12 weeks. I can't believe how fast this pregnancy is moving," she began her detailed Instagram post, alongside a photo of her holding her growing baby bump. "I feel guilty talking about this, but this pregnancy is already night and day compared to our first."

"I felt embarrassed and ashamed, and I imagined everyone around me whispering about how "irresponsible" we were.," she continued. "Gray and I had met for the first time February 25th, 2018, and I became pregnant in May. Going through such a life-altering shift with someone you barely know is stressful, scary, and often filled with doubt."