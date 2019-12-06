Jordyn Woods Agrees to Take Lie Detector Test for Red Table Talk

Jordyn Woods's time on Red Table Talk is not yet over.

More than 10 months after she first addressed her involvement in Khloe Kardashianand Tristan Thompson's breakup, never-before-seen footage of Jordyn taking a lie detector test is about to surface. On Monday, Dec. 9, RTT hosts Jada Pinkett Smith, Willow Smith and Gammy will answer fans' questions about their most revealing celebrity sit-downs, including an update from Jordyn's revealing confessional.

In a preview from the episode, a Facebook Watch viewer asks if Jordyn actually did agree to take a polygraph exam after saying she would during their interview.

The 22-year-old is then shown being strapped in with wires as an administrator asks, "So are you ready to do your polygraph?" Jada then cryptically responds, "Oh, so there it is!"

In the time since Tristan was first accused of cheating on Khloe with Jordyn, she's worked to distance herself from the scandal both professionally and privately. Just yesterday, Khloe publicly discussed her decision to forgive both the NBA star and his one-time fling for their past actions.