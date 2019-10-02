Check Out the 5 Biggest Confessions From Jada Pinkett Smith's Red Table Talk

No subject is off limits on Red Table Talk.

Jada Pinkett Smith dives deep into topics including sex, racism and infidelity on her show. No matter the subject, the conversations are always open and honest giving fans an inside look at the lives of her and her guests.

It's these no hold barred interviews that are just one of the reasons why the Facebook Watch series is up for The Daytime Talk Show of 2019 at the E! People's Choice Awards.

The 47-year-old actress is joined by her daughter, Willow Smith, and her mother, Adrienne Banfield-Jones, making the show feel like a true family affair. The trio pull back the curtain on their famous family as they delve into secrets and discuss their struggles during each episode.

So, now it's time to check out the craziest confessions from the ladies and their guests and cast your vote for the PCAs. From Jordan Woods to Ciara, you won't believe what celebs reveal when they are sitting around the red table.