Please Send Pregnant Maren Morris Your Best Virgin Piña Colada Recipe

If you like piña coladas, please contact Maren Morris!
On Wednesday, the pregnant country singer enlisted her Instagram followers on her search to find the best virgin piña colada recipe with a hilarious post. "Someone send a good virgin colada recipe #2ndtrimester," she captioned her latest post, where she can be seen soaking up the sun and proudly showing off her growing bump.
Noticeably missing from "The Middle" singer's poolside vacation pic is a tropical drink. Donning in a lavender bikini, a matching hair wrap and chic vintage-looking sunnies, the expectant mom opted for a glass of water instead.
Since announcing that she and her country crooner husband Ryan Hurd were expecting their first child together in October, Maren has been treating her fans to some quality bump content. After posting their pregnancy announcement, the "My Church" singer showed her country roots with a gorgeous picture. Posing in a cowboy hat, crop top and underwear, she wrote, "got another Aries in the mix. uh oh."
Sharing another picture from her maternity shoot, she gave Ryan a birthday shout-out. "happy birthday, babe. the last quiet one you'll have," she captioned a picture of the couple standing in front of a dreamy white backdrop.
Back in October, Maren admitted that her baby boy couldn't have picked a better time to arrive. "The irony is just too rich that after a year of living in the ‘GIRL' headspace, the universe would give us a baby boy to even things out," she wrote on Instagram. "See you in 2020, little one."
Before heading into the 2019 CMA Awards, the "Girl" singer gave E! News' Carissa Culiner a pregnancy update—starting with her cravings.
"I mean, I crave the same crap that I ate before, just in bigger quantities," she told E! News exclusively. "I want, like, rich carby foods. Mac ‘n cheese, ice cream—yeah, we're gonna have Shake Shack later."
Despite only being at the 20-week mark at the time, Maren said she's counting down the days until she can relive these moments with her baby boy.
She added, "It's kinda cool to think that we can look back on this footage, you know, when he's older and be like, ‘You were in there!'"
