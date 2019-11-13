She's practically glowing!

Maren Morris arrived to the 2019 CMA Awards in style. The country music superstar and mama-to-be knows a thing or two about rocking a red carpet, and on the biggest night in country music, she did not disappoint. The musician and fashionista showed up wearing a gorgeous powder blue ballgown with a front cut-out and she's giving us major Cinderella vibes.

But best of all, the "Girl" singer also chose this look for a specific reason. During the red carpet, Morris revealed to E! News that she wore blue as a nod to her pregnancy—the country singer is expecting a baby boy in early 2020 with husband Andrew Hurd. The two have been giving fans all of the sweet details since announcing the pregnancy in October. Marris also shared with us that she's about 20 weeks pregnant.

The mother-to-be also opted for a simple hair look wearing her locks in loose waves and going for a natural makeup look, letting her pregnancy glow speak for itself.

The singer might be busy keeping up with her busy schedule, marriage and pregnancy, but she's clearly also prioritizing her awards season glamour.

Plus, finding time to stay calm throughout all of it. "The zen of Awards Week commences," she posted on Instagram. "May your spray tans be even and your spanx be seamless." From the looks of her stunning wardrobe choice, it looks like she followed her own good advice.