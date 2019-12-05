Disney's Live-Action Mulan Gets Down to Business In Thrilling New Trailer

Let's get down to business—and watch the new trailer for Disney's live-action reboot of Mulan.

Walt Disney Studios dropped a sneak peek at the film on Thursday.

The new movie has a similar plot to the 1998 animated classic. After the Emperor of China orders one man from every family to join the Imperial Army and protect the country from invaders, Hua Mulan decides to take her ailing father's place. Disguised as a man named Hua Jun, Mulan trains to become a warrior and saves the day.

"Loyal, brave and true," she says in the trailer. "It is my duty to protect my family."

Yifei Liu plays Mulan and Donnie Yen portrays Commander Tung. In addition, Jason Scott Lee takes on the role of Böri Khan and Jet Li plays the Emperor.

The film is directed by Niki Caro based on a screenplay by Rick Jaffa and Amanda Silver and Lauren Hynek and Elizabeth Martin.