Ashley Tisdale Playing Shag, Marry, Kill With Zac Efron and the Sprouse Twins Will Cause a Disney Debate

We need something inspiring to help us get along...we need Ashley Tisdale to tell us which of her Disney co-stars she would shag, marry and kill. Is that so wrong?

During an appearance on Watch What Happens Live, a hero of a fan asked Tisdale to reveal who she would shag, who she would marry and who she would kill among Zac Efron, Cole Sprouse and Dylan Sprouse. Tisdale, of course, worked with Efron in the High School Musical franchise and with the Sprouse twins on The Suite Life of Zack and Cody, so this was a juicy question, indeed.

Cringing, the star responded, "Are you kidding me? You picked twins and Zac?" Cringing even more, she said to host Andy Cohen, "This is so brutal, man."

Finally, the actress dished her answers. "I would say I would shag Cole Sprouse," she started off. As Cohen responded, "Okay, who do you kill?"

With a nervous laugh, Tisdale let out, "Zac Efron."