You Are in Luck: 25 Glorious Secrets About Dumb and Dumber

It's been 25 years since the Farrelly brothers foisted Harry and Lloyd's dumbness upon us.

And for that, the people—if not people who are also film critics—owe them a debt of gratitude.

Dumb and Dumber was hardly the first ribald comedy to be a huge hit, and it wasn't the first full-length feature film to traffic entirely in nonsense, start to finish. It wasn't even the first Jim Carrey comedy to do that.

But whatever it was, be it the time—toward the end of the exciting movie year that was 1994—or perhaps the commitment that Carrey and Jeff Daniels brought to their roles and the surfeit of quotable lines, this ridiculous and completely hilarious movie remains a gem of the unapologetically un-PC, gross-out comedy genre.

"All this stuff we do that's so dumb, you can't believe we're so dumb," Daniels, theretofore known for more dramatic fare, said at the time while sharing how much fun he was having throwing intelligence to the wind. "We're a threat to national security, these two guys. We're trouble. As Jim says so often, we're out of control, and we don't even know it!"