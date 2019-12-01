Nick Jonas' One-Year Anniversary Tribute to Priyanka Chopra Will Make You Believe in Love

Nicolas Gerardin / Instagram
When you look up the word "love" in the dictionary, you just might see Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra's photo.
This time last year, the two lovebirds got married in a lavish ceremony with the 27-year-old singer's father, Kevin Jonas Sr., who is an ordained minister, officiating the wedding. As many might recall, the celebrity power couple held two weddings that honored both of their family's traditions.
On Sunday, the Jonas Brothers member nearly made us grab the tissues when he took to Instagram to celebrate his one-year anniversary. Plus, he shared a heartwarming message about his wife that will make grumps believe in love.
"One year ago today we said forever...," he began his caption, alongside a portrait of then exchanging vows during their Western ceremony. "Well forever isn't nearly long enough. I love you with all of my heart @priyankachopra happy anniversary."
For the pair's first wedding, the Baywatch star stunned in an embroidered and hand-beaded Ralph Lauren gown that she paired with a 75-foot veil. The following day (Dec. 2, 2018), the bride slipped into traditional lehenga.
In October, Priyanka couldn't help but gush over her husband and that married life.
"Every single day when I wake up I'm like, 'Oh, I have a home. Like this is my home. This person is my home,'" the 37-year-old actress told E! News. "And I didn't know that feeling outside of my parents. It's like, 'Oh, this is the family that I have chose.' It's family."
She added, "I have a sense of contentment. I feel like that's the best part of being married."
With one-year of marriage under their belt, the Isn't It Romantic actress admitted she's looking forward to having kids with her husband. "I've wanted to experience motherhood since when I was 12 years old," she expressed. "I love kids, I've always wanted to have them. And whenever it's time, I'm sure it will."
While the two don't have a time-frame of when they want to start a family, they are certainly enjoying a new puppy together. Just before Thanksgiving, Chopra surprised her partner with an adorable gift: a dog they named Gino.
"Pri came home with the absolute best surprise this morning. Please meet our new pup Gino," Nick shared on social media. "I haven't stopped smiling since I woke up this morning and finally realized what was going on. Thank you."
Congrats to the couple on their one-year anniversary.
