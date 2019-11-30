Cody Simpson Celebrates Thanksgiving With Miley Cyrus and Her Family for the First Time

by Alyssa Morin | Sat., Nov. 30, 2019 1:52 PM
Happy holidays, indeed!
Miley Cyrus is certainly feeling the love this season, especially since Cody Simpson was by her side for turkey day. That's right, the couple enjoyed their first Thanksgiving together at a very casual and low-key celebration with the "Slide Away" singer's family.
Tish Cyrus, Trace Cyrus and Noah Cyrus were all in attendance for the special occasion.
"extremely thankful for everyone at the table," Noah wrote in her Instagram post, alongside a black-and-white photo of her with her loved ones. "(a very sober thanksgiving staying hydrated)."
In the image, Miley and Cody could be seen sitting across from each other at the end of the table. Of course, the "Mother's Daughter" singer was proudly rocking her new haircut, a "modern mullet," that she debuted a few days before the big holiday.
Just last week, the pair enjoyed another major celebration together: the pop star's 27th birthday.
For her big day, Miley kept things simple and "silent" in Nashville and celebrated her 27th birthday with her nearest and dearest.
"I will never forget my silent 27th birthday," the "Slide Away" singer shared on her Instagram Story, alongside a photo that showed her blowing out her birthday candles that sat on top of a swoon-worthy heart-shaped cake. "Thanks to my friends and family who made it so special!"
She added, "A silent birthday looks like this. I have an App that helps me communicate but it really botches the comedic timing."
Fans of the megastar might recall that she recently underwent vocal cord surgery. Due to the surgery, doctors requested that she rest her voice and remain silent for the next few weeks.
Additionally, Cody showed his leading lady some love on Instagram with a sweet message. "Happy birthday baby," he captioned his post. "Thanks for being you."
With Christmas and New Year's right around the corner, it will be fun to see how the two decide to celebrate the holidays.
