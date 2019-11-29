Ariana Grande Celebrates Thanksgiving With Both Her Parents For the First Time in 18 Years

Ariana Grande's Thanksgiving was extra sweet this year.

For the first time in nearly two decades, the superstar, on a break from her Sweetener tour, celebrated the holiday with both her mom Joan Grande and dad Edward Butera. Taking to Instagram, the "7 Rings" singer shared black and white snaps from the festivities, which included dancing and face painting, of course. As she captioned a family selfie, "First Thanksgiving with both of my parents in 18 years!"

Since their 2003 divorce, the Grammy winner has been open about her strained relationship with Edward. In fact, in a 2014 interview with Seventeen, she called their falling out the toughest things she's had to deal with.

"It's private, but it happened last year," she admitted. "It took my so long to be OK with it. The thing that got me there was embracing the fact that that I am made up of half my dad and a lot of my traits come from him."