Melissa Benoist's Famous Friends and Co-Stars React to Her Domestic Violence Survival Story

Note: The following story contains sensitive information that may not be suitable to all readers.

Melissa Benoist is receiving an overwhelmingly amount of love and support from her fellow friends, co-stars and fans online. After the Supergirl actress took to Instagram to share her domestic violence survival story, the hashtag #IStandWithMelissa began trending on Twitter.

"So I don't normally do things like this but I've written something that I want to share, and I have wanted it to stay my words and not have to edit it down for publishing," Benoist said in the Instagram video as she began to detail the domestic violence she experienced in a previous relationship. "I'm gonna read it out loud, and I'm quite nervous so bear with me."

The 31-year-old continued: "I am a survivor of domestic violence or IPV (intimate partner violence), which is something I never in my life expected I would say, let alone be broadcasting into the ether."

After sharing her story with her fans and followers, support for the Supergirl actress came pouring in. The co-creator of The CW show, Ali Adler, wrote on Twitter, "If it can happen to #SUPERGIRL it can happen to anyone. So proud of @MelissaBenoist for speaking about her experience. #IPV."

Riverdale actress Lini Reinhart also took to Instagram to show her support for Benoist, writing: "Please take the time to visit @melissabenoist's IGTV. I am so moved by her bravery and strength in coming forward about her experience. Share this message, talk to your family about this, do not shy away from this subject."