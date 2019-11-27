James Van Der Beek, Ally Brooke and More Dancing With the Stars Contestants Who Lost Weight

David Becker/Getty Images for iHeartMedia
Forget the gym, it's time to get on that Dancing With the Stars fitness plan!
The former Dawson's Creek alum and most recently DWTS contestant, James Van Der Beek took to Instagram to show off an incredible transformation after dancing his butt for the dance competition.
James posted a side by side shirtless selfie showing off his new physique, writing: "Fight training vs. dancing... I'd been training in Muay Thai three days a week for about six months (for the next project I'm writing) when I hit pause to dance six hours a day. Now I can rhumba."
James made it to the DWTS semifinals before being sent home just before this week's season 28 finale—Bachelorette star Hannah Brown took the mirror ball trophy earlier this week.
While James didn't take home the trophy, he still got some abs to show.
In the pictures James shared on Instagram, he looks fit in both if you ask us—but in the second photo on the left, the Dawson's Creek star definitely looked a more defined and toned.
Check out our gallery below and see how many others have transformed their bodies through dance!
Ally Brooke
During her time on Dancing With the Stars, the former Fifth Harmony songstress shed 10 pounds from her petite frame. As she described to Woman's Day, "I'm small so that 10 pounds really shows and I feel so much more confident in myself, I feel so much stronger, so much healthier, and it really has changed my confidence in myself all around."
Lauren Alaina
Get it, girl! The country music sensation and American Idol alum revealed she lost 25 pounds thanks to the grueling rehearsals that come with competing on DWTS.
James Van Der Beek
"I'd been training in Muay Thai three days a week for about six months (for the next project I'm writing) when I hit pause to dance six hours a day. Now I can rhumba," the actor shared on Instagram alongside a before-and-after photo of his DWTS transformation.
Sasha Pieterse
During week two of the competition, the Pretty Little Liars star revealed her 15-pound weight loss. "Now, I'm seeing results," the actress said. "I think most importantly, I'm feeling like me again."
Drew Scott
In just a matter of weeks, the HGTV star noticed a change in his body. "I haven't been this trim in probably 15-20 years and I feel great," he told People. "Who knew dancing was such an amazing workout!"
Amber Rose
Need a weight loss kickstarter? Dancing With the Stars may be able to help. "I feel like I'm getting super toned," the proud mom dished on her Loveline With Amber Rose podcast on Play.it. "I feel like I've lost probably 10 pounds, maybe 8 pounds already. It's serious."
Kelly Osbourne
The television personality dropped 42 pounds in 2009 while competing on the show. "Louis van Amstel and Dancing With the Stars changed my life, and as cheesy and cliché as that sounds, America had the hugest part in that," she told Access Hollywood.
Kirstie Alley
The 60-year-old actress slimmed down considerably after placing second in the dancing competition in 2011. She lost 100 pounds from her DWTS workouts and organic diet.
Marie Osmond
The entertainer impressively lost over 30 pounds on season five of the show, kickstarting her diet which led to a gig as a spokesperson for Nutrisystem.
Jennie Garth
"I did Pilates three days a week and cardio twice. I hated it, but it helped. Once I started dancing, things changed faster than when I was just working out," she told said of her significant weight loss coming off the show in 2007.
Ricki Lake
The former talk show host lost inches all over her body and dropped around 20 pounds thanks to grueling dance rehearsals with partner Derek Hough during season 13.
Bristol Palin
The famous politician's daughter delighted the audience on DWTS and also shimmied her way into a brand new body!
Tia Carrere
The brunette beauty shed a considerable amount of weight during season two, having just given birth before she joined the competition.
Margaret Cho
The comedian experienced a total body transformation from dancing. "I can see it in my face. I can feel it in my whole body. I have lost a lot of weight," she told People in 2010.
Kendra Wilkinson-Baskett
"I feel like I look so much better than I used to!" the television star and former Girls Next Door star told Life & Style of her slimmed-down body after placing sixth on the show.
