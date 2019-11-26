Shameless Explores Ian and Mickey's Prison Relationship In New Video

A prison cell's not the easiest place to grow a relationship, but Shameless' Ian (Cameron Monoghan) and Mickey (Noel Fisher) have made it work somehow. Sort of.

E! News has your first look at "Infauation After Incarceration," a new webisode centered on the couple, who look back at how they first met, how they fell in love, and how they've kept that romance going behind bars. It's quite the peek into the ins and outs of Shameless' most popular romance.

"I met Mickey in third grade," Ian recalls. "I asked him for a pencil, and he said he'd stab me if I ever talked to him again. That was right before he dropped out of school."