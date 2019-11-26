Best Black Friday Deals on Wellness & Fitness Goods 2019

  • By
    &

by Jake Thompson | Tue., Nov. 26, 2019 4:30 AM

E-Comm: Best Black Friday Deals on Wellness &amp;amp; Fitness Goods

The holidays will be here before you know it and we have one thing on our mind: Black Friday deals! Specifically, wellness and fitness goods. With hundreds of new fitness gadgets coming out in 2019 alone, it's hard to choose which one to gift to MomDad and hey, well, yourself too (who are we kidding?)

Do you get the latest and greatest Apple Watch? Maybe a Fitbit is more in order? Don't even get us started on the newest sweatshirt and pants combos or on-trend workout clothes! In an effort to simplify and make all your holiday shopping as smooth as possible, we've handpicked some of the best Black Friday fitness and wellness deals from smart devices to fitness gear to make your holiday shopping a little easier and to get ahead of the big day. Our favorite? This Theragun therapy device, of course. 

Here are 11 of our favorites below. 

Read

Best Black Friday Wearable Tech Deals 2019

Sheer Joy Jacket

Embrace unpredictable weather in this lightweight sheer jacket. Available in a variety of fun colors.

Wellness Black Friday
$178
$99 Lululemon
Carbon38 Fleece Cropped Moto Sweatshirt

Cozy meets comfort in this plushy cropped moto sweatshirt in cream. Pair it with the matching pants and you're ready for a night in with Disney+

Wellness Black Friday
$128
$90 Carbon38
Carbon38 Fleece Slouch Sweatpant

Snuggle time just got an upgrade with these cute AF creamy sweatpants. Pair them with the matching cropped sweatshirt

Wellness Black Friday
$128
$90 Carbon38
Fitbit Versa Smart Watch

Track all day activity, including steps, distance, hourly activity, active minutes and calories burned for the guy on-the-go!

Wellness Black Friday
$171
$140 Amazon $200 Best Buy
Pack It Down Vest

Layering season is here. Wear this packable, travel-friendly down vest on its own, or under a rain-proof jacket for added warmth. Available in a variety of colors.

Wellness Black Friday
$148
$99 Lululemon
YnM Cool Weighted Blanket (Queen Size)

The blanket's weighted inner layer can be used alone or used with a duvet for easy cleaning.

Wellness Black Friday
$70 Amazon
Carbon38 APL Techloom Wave

Get your workout on with this fashion-meets-functional running shoes!

Wellness Black Friday
$225
$158 Carbon38
For the Fitness Buff: Theragun Percussive Therapy Device

Your new in-home therapy device! This revolutionary deep muscle treatment uses rapid, repetitive strokes to stimulate blood flow & heat.

Wellness Black Friday
$249 Theragun $249 Amazon
Apple Watch Series 4

Make calls, track fitness, play music all in style all with the touch of your wrist in this updated gold rose hue. Available also in black.

Wellness Black Friday
$496
$349 Best Buy $496 Walmart $486
$379 B & H Photo & Video
Asakuki Essential Oil Diffuser

Ditch scented candles this year! This incredible essential oil diffuser uses the latest technology so you can perfectly control it just by using an app!

Wellness Black Friday
$25 Amazon
Reveal Bra Mesh Stripes

Keep it breezy. This soft, seamless bra has open-hole construction for airflow after training or during hot studio flows. Also available in red.

Wellness Black Friday
$58
$39 Lululemon

