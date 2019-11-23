Why Katherine Schwarzenegger Is Feeling Extra ''Thankful'' to be Married to Chris Pratt

Katherine Schwarzenegger is feeling extra thankful these days.

On Saturday, the 29-year-old author took a few moments on Instagram to gush over her husband, Chris Pratt. While the two lovebirds were already the definition of relationship goals, Katherine's latest heartwarming post proves why they continue to hold that title.

"Coming up on Thanksgiving week and feeling so thankful and excited to be with my family and loved ones. I know this week comes with a lot of mixed feelings for people about returning home, traveling and missing loved ones," she began her lengthy Instagram caption, alongside a photo of her and Chris bike riding.

"Everyone needs a little extra love as they navigate their way through this time," she continued. "This holiday is my second favorite holiday (Christmas has my # 1 spot) and I love the message around this holiday of being thankful, but also gathering together with your friends, family and those who don't have a place to go."