Watch Frozen’s Idina Menzel Totally Lose Her Cool After Being Scared By a Life-Size Olaf

Something tells us that Idina Menzel will not be able to let this one go.

On Friday, the Frozen 2 star stopped by The Ellen DeGeneres Show to dish about the new movie. But, little did she know, guest host Josh Gad, who plays Olaf in the Frozen films, had a big scare in store for her.

Keeping her attention on a montage of DIY Frozen cakes from the internet and dodging Frozen 2 spoilers, Josh had one of the Ellen Show's top scarers jump out from the table beside Idina's chair. And to make the situation even better, he was dressed as a life-sized Olaf.

After letting out a high-pitched shriek, the Broadway legend jumped out of her chair and took a moment to process what had happened. Josh, of course, couldn't help but laugh at his co-star's dismay. "Oh, the life that gave me," the Beauty and the Beast star said while he and Idina chuckled.

Before heading to a commercial, Idina said, "I almost peed my pants."