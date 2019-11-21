Jenna Dewan, Billy Porter and More to Present at the 2019 American Music Awards

The 2019 American Music Awards are coming up this Sunday, and a group of exciting presenters have just been announced!

ABC and Dick Clark Productions revealed on Thursday the award ceremony's star-studded list of presenters. Viewers can expect to see Jenna Dewan, Billy Porter, Chadwick Boseman, Jamie Lee Curtis, Ben Platt, Katherine Langford, Constance Wu and music duo Dan + Shay on stage at this weekend's event, with iconic singer-songwriter Carole King tapped to present the Artist of the Decade Award to Taylor Swift.

More of your favorite stars stepping up to the presenting plate will be YouTube star David Dobrik, Schitt's Creek's Dan Levy, Paula Abdul, Tyra Banks, Kelsea Ballerini, Heidi Klum, Regina King, singer Kane Brown, ballerina Misty Copeland, 2 Fast 2 Furious actor Michael Ealy, Impulse star Maddie Hasson, Stranger Things newcomer Maya Hawke, The Good Place's Jameela Jamil, When They See Us star Jharrel Jerome, Taran Killam, Cobie Smulders, Megan Thee Stallion,Patrick Schwarzenegger, Pete Wentz and Weezer singer Rivers Cuomo.

That is quite the list! And it's even more thrilling when you think about all of the stars slated to perform.