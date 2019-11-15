The Jonas Brothers Added to the Star-Studded List of Performers at the 2019 American Music Awards

  • By
    &

by emily belfiore | Fri., Nov. 15, 2019 9:22 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
The Jonas Brothers, Nick Jonas, Joe Jonas, Kevin Jonas

Steve Granitz/WireImage; Chainarong Prasertthai

We're suckers for a JoBro performance! 

The Jonas Brothers are set to perform at the 2019 American Music Awards. On Friday, dick clark productions announced that the band has been added to the star-studded list of performers, just one day after naming Ciara as the show's host

The "Sucker" singers will join Camila CabelloKeshaBillie EilishSelena GomezDua LipaLizzo and Thomas Rhett for a night that is bound to be filled with unforgettable performances. Unlike their fellow performers, the Jonas Brothers will actually be doing their set from their sold-out Boston tour stop with the help of T-Mobile, marking their first AMAs performance since 2007.

Also on the AMAs performance roster is Shania Twain, who will be performing a medley of her greatest hits for the November 24th show, and 2019 AMAs' Artist of the Decade Award recipient Taylor Swift.

Eager to share the exciting news with fans, the Jonas Brothers took to Twitter with a celebratory post.

Watch

Sophie Turner Steals the Show at Jonas Brothers' Surprise Concert

"We're performing on the @AMAs from our #HappinessBeginsTour show in Boston," they wrote, posting a string of siren emojis. "It all starts Sunday, Nov. 24 at 8/7c on ABC. Make sure you tune-in!! #AMAs"

Performance aside, the AMAs could be a big night for the JoBros. The trio scored two nominations this year for Favorite Duo or Group—Pop/Rock and Favorite Song—Pop/Rock.

Other nominees include Post Malone, who scored seven nominations, and Ariana Grande and Eilish with six noms. Close behind the superstars are Swift and "Old Town Road" singer Lil Nas X, who both picked up five nominations.

See the complete list of nominees here.

Don't miss E! News every weeknight at 7, only on E!

Trending Stories

TAGS/ Jonas Brothers , Nick Jonas , Joe Jonas , Kevin Jonas , American Music Awards , Awards , Music , Shows , Celebrities , Top Stories , Apple News
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • People's Choice
  • |
  • People's Choice FAQ
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.