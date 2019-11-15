We're suckers for a JoBro performance!

The Jonas Brothers are set to perform at the 2019 American Music Awards. On Friday, dick clark productions announced that the band has been added to the star-studded list of performers, just one day after naming Ciara as the show's host.

The "Sucker" singers will join Camila Cabello, Kesha, Billie Eilish, Selena Gomez, Dua Lipa, Lizzo and Thomas Rhett for a night that is bound to be filled with unforgettable performances. Unlike their fellow performers, the Jonas Brothers will actually be doing their set from their sold-out Boston tour stop with the help of T-Mobile, marking their first AMAs performance since 2007.

Also on the AMAs performance roster is Shania Twain, who will be performing a medley of her greatest hits for the November 24th show, and 2019 AMAs' Artist of the Decade Award recipient Taylor Swift.

Eager to share the exciting news with fans, the Jonas Brothers took to Twitter with a celebratory post.