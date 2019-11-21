Chris Martin Reveals Coldplay Won't Tour Until Concerts Are Environmentally Friendly

Samir Hussein/Redferns
Coldplay is releasing its newest album, Everyday Life, tomorrow, but don't expect a tour anytime soon.
In an interview with BBC Breakfast, Chris Martinrevealed the band won't be going on tour until they can figure out how to make it environmentally friendly.
As the "Paradise" singer explained, "We're taking time, over the next year or two, to work out how can not only our tour be sustainable, but how can it be actively beneficial? How can we harness the resources that our tour creates and make it have a positive impact?" An important question, indeed!
Given the massiveness of a Coldplay tour, it would be quite the undertaking to make such huge performances (and all of the moving parts that go into them) a beacon of renewable resources.
Martin is well aware of this. "The hardest thing is the flying side of things," he said. Still, they have big dreams for this green tour. As he shared, "Our dream is to have a show with no single-use plastic, to have it be largely solar powered."
Outside of reducing their carbon footprint, the singer said the goal of this sustainable tour is simply to show people that it can be done.
As the "Up&Up" crooner admitted, "I think it's a question of just accepting that you have to do your best not to be too overzealous in criticizing others because everyone will catch up if you prove that it's easy to do it the right way."
This shouldn't come as a surprise to any Martin/Coldplay fan. The "Yellow" singer has always been an advocate for bettering the world, be that through events like the Global Citizen Festival—which aims to help end extreme poverty—or through this latest ambition of producing a world tour with renewable energy.
Fans of the group will no doubt be bummed that a new tour won't be happening for a while, but when considering the big changes they aim to implement, it will certainly be worth the wait!
