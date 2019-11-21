Chris Martin Reveals Coldplay Won't Tour Until Concerts Are Environmentally Friendly

Coldplay is releasing its newest album, Everyday Life, tomorrow, but don't expect a tour anytime soon.

In an interview with BBC Breakfast, Chris Martinrevealed the band won't be going on tour until they can figure out how to make it environmentally friendly.

As the "Paradise" singer explained, "We're taking time, over the next year or two, to work out how can not only our tour be sustainable, but how can it be actively beneficial? How can we harness the resources that our tour creates and make it have a positive impact?" An important question, indeed!

Given the massiveness of a Coldplay tour, it would be quite the undertaking to make such huge performances (and all of the moving parts that go into them) a beacon of renewable resources.

Martin is well aware of this. "The hardest thing is the flying side of things," he said. Still, they have big dreams for this green tour. As he shared, "Our dream is to have a show with no single-use plastic, to have it be largely solar powered."