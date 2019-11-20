Ray J Still in Las Vegas Despite Pregnant Princess Love's "Stranded" Claims

Perhaps there are two sides to every story.

Earlier this week, Princess Love got pop culture fans talking when she dropped an interesting tidbit of information on Ray J's Instagram post.

"Left me and [our daughter] Melody stranded in Las Vegas and blocked me from calling...now you wanna post family photos. #ByeUgly," she wrote in the comments section of a now-deleted post.

Princess Love added, "Yes I can fly home…I have my own money. But my car is here and I don't want to drive back alone with my daughter because I'm over 8 months pregnant and I don't even want to have to stop for gas or go into labor with all of this human trafficking going on."

A source, however, assures to E! News exclusively that the whole family is still in Vegas. In fact, they have never left.