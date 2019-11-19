Princess Love only has two words for husband Ray J: "Bye ugly."

The star, who is 8-months pregnant, is experiencing a blessing in disguise after Ray J left her and their daughter, Melody, in Las Vegas without any way to get home. Princess Love revealed this interesting tidbit of information in a comment on Ray J's latest Instagram post. "Left me and Melody stranded in Las Vegas and blocked me from calling... now you wanna post family photos. #ByeUgly," she quipped in screenshots of the post.

Ray J has since deleted the red carpet photo, but he has yet to address abandoning his wife, daughter and their unborn child.

As for Princess Love and Melody, well they're waiting for someone to help them drive back to Los Angeles. The Love & Hip Hop star explains that while she has money and can buy a ticket, her car is in Las Vegas and she is uncomfortable with the idea of driving alone with her daughter as she is 8-months pregnant.