Brie Larson Still Has To Pay For A Disney+ Subscription Like The Rest Of Us

  • By
    &

by emily belfiore | Wed., Nov. 20, 2019 6:20 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet

She might be Captain Marvel, but Brie Larson still has to pay for Disney+.

On Wednesday, the Marvel superhero stopped by The Ellen DeGeneres Show and joked that she's been waiting for Disney to waive her subscription fee on its new streaming service—since, you know, she's one of the Avengers and all that.

"You know, I don't even have a Disney+ account," she told host Ellen DeGeneres after being asked if she saw any of the profits from Avengers: Endgame's record-breaking box office success. "I was gonna use this opportunity to ask."

Looking sternly into the camera, Larson made her case to the folks at Disney. "Waiting for a Disney+ comped account," she said. "I've got multiple pieces of art on your streaming service, including one of my first and best roles I've ever done which is a film called Right on Track. It was a Disney Channel Original Movie." Oh, the nostalgia!

Watch

Brie Larson Dishes on Intense Captain Marvel Training

Switching gears, the duo then discussed a recent excursion the Oscar winner took with George Clooney. Larson and the Up in the Air star have been busy filming a new project in Madrid, which involved filming a scene with some adorable donkeys.

The Room star dished, "I'd like everyone to know that George got to the donkeys first and he gave me the bigger one, which I think is gentlemanly."

After showing a picture of the actors riding two donkeys, DeGeneres asked, "Did you ever think when you were growing up, when you were auditioning that you'd be on a donkey with George Clooney?"

To which Larson responded, "Absolutely not. It wasn't even in the realm of possibilities."

Watch Captain Marvel plead for a free Disney+ account and talk about working with Clooney in the video above!

Stay pop cultured with E! News weekdays at 12PM, 7PM & 11PM

Trending Stories

TAGS/ Brie Larson , Disney , Ellen DeGeneres , The Ellen DeGeneres Show , Captain Marvel , Marvel , George Clooney , Celebrities , Top Stories , Apple News
  • This channel is regulated by Ofcom. E! Entertainment UK Limited — Central Saint Giles, St Giles High Street, London WC2H 8NU
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
© 2019 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. File number 2057394. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.
Contact Us: Viewers.EUK@nbcuni.com

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.