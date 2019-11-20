Gordo's Back! Lizzie McGuire Casts Adam Lamberg for Revival Series on Disney+

Fear not Lizzie McGuire fans, for Gordo is indeed back in the picture. E! News can confirm Adam Lamberg is returning to the Lizzie McGuire fold for the new Disney+ revival sequel series.

"Gordo was an essential piece of the puzzle to what made the original Lizzie McGuire so authentic and beloved," Hilary Duff, star and executive producer of the series, said in a statement. "I couldn't imagine the series without him. I can't wait for fans to see what he's up to 15 years later and how he fits into Lizzie's adult world."