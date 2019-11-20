No, Harry Styles and Selena Gomez Were Not Snubbed by the 2020 Grammys

Don't lose your cool!

This morning, Alicia Keys, Recording Academy President and CEO Deborah Dugan and Chair of the Board of Trustees Harvey Mason Jr. announced the nominations for the 2020 Grammy Awards. While many of your favorites received recognition for their work, there were a few noticeable absences from some other artists. Including, Harry Styles and Selena Gomez. While the two did recently release new music, their contributions to the music world were far from overlooked. As it turns out, the artists aren't eligible for this year's awards show.

Early in 2019, the Recording Academy changed the eligibility period to end on Aug. 31 instead of the usual Sept. 30 date. So the nominee's only had 11 months to qualify this year. Eligible music would have had to been released between Oct. 1, 2018 and Aug. 31, 2019.

The change was made because the show moved up to Jan. 26, due to the Oscars moving up their show to Feb. 9. Unfortunately, for fans, both Harry and Selena's new music release dates fell after the eligibility date.