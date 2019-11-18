Tom Hanks Can't Stop Singing Mister Rogers Songs

Tom Hanks knows how to brighten everyone's day!

The legendary actor and his beautiful wife Rita Wilson stopped to chat with E! News on the red carpet for his newest film A Beautiful Day In the Neighborhood. The actor recalled some of his favorite songs from the film, and it turns out it's not exactly what you would expect.

When asked how many times he has sung the song "It's a Beautiful Day In the Neighborhood," he has another fave. "I actually enjoy the goodbye song a little better," he revealed. "What I like is..." He said before he just couldn't stop himself from singing the tune alongside Rita.

"We end up using the talking song quite a bit around the house," he shared. In fact, Rita is a singer herself and even took part in the making of the Mister Rogers tribute album called Thank You, Mister Rogers, and admits she can't stop singing the songs either.