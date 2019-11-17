Monique Samuels Files Counter Assault Charges Against Real Housewives of Potomac Co-Star Candiace Dillard

Real Housewives of Potomac star Monique Samuels is taking legal action against co-star Candiace Dillard, nearly a week after Dillard filed second-degree assault charges against Samuels.

According to a summons issued on Nov. 14, which was obtained by E! News, Dillard is also facing second-degree assault charges from the District Court of Montgomery County in Maryland. The commissioner found probable cause in Samuels' complaint, according to the court records, because Dillard was slapped with a summons herself and is expected to appear in court on Feb. 6, 2020.

Last Saturday (Nov. 9), news broke that Samuels was facing charges by Dillard, and is scheduled to appear in court next month, on Dec. 23.

The charges stem from an alleged fight that happened between the Bravolebrities at a dinner party during the filming of Real Housewives of Potomac in October, People reported. Things apparently took a turn for the worst after Samuels allegedly grabbed Dillard by the hair and pulled her down, the publication claimed.