Ariana Grande Feels ''Devastated'' After Canceling Her Concert Due to Illness

Ariana Grande is feeling under the weather.

The 26-year-old star, who is currently on the road for her Sweetener tour, took to social media on Sunday to share some bad news: she would have to cancel her concert in Lexington, Ky due to feeling ill.

"I woke up kind of 10 times worse and it hurts so bad to swallow," Grande explained in an Instagram Story, with a raspy voice. "I'm not really sure what's going on. But, I, unfortunately, don't think I will be able to push through tonight."

"I am so sad and sorry. I'm so upset but of course obviously, you will be refunded," she continued, trying to hold back the tears. "I'm just really devastated... Thank you for understanding and sending love... I will keep you posted as soon as I know what is going on with my body. Thank you for understanding and I am so sorry."