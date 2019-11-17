Bristol Palin is Making It Instagram Official With New Boyfriend Janson Moore

Bristol Palin is making it Instagram official with her new boyfriend, Janson Moore.

On Saturday, Nov. 16, the former Teen Mom posted a picture with her new beau, captioning it with the heart eyes emoji. The two lovebirds were at a Texas A&M football game in matching gear. Her new boyfriend, Moore, also posted the same picture of the two on his Instagram. In his caption, he wrote, "James 1:17" which references a bible verse.

"Every good gift and every perfect gift is from above and cometh down from the Father of lights, with whom is no variableness, neither shadow of turning," reads the bible verse Moore referenced in his caption.

According to his Instagram profile, Moore is a former Texas A&M quarterback and lives in Austin, Texas.

As for Palin, this marks the first relationship she's publicly made official since she went through a divorce with her husband Dakota Meyer whom she shares two daughters with, Sailor Grace Meyer and Atlee Bay Meyer.