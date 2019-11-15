The Real Housewives of New York City Stars Look Back at the Past and Ahead to the Future With Season 12

The ladies of the Big Apple know how to put on a show and did just that at the first-ever BravoCon. The Real Housewives of New York City stars Luann de Lesseps, Dorinda Medley, Tinsley Mortimer and Ramona Singer looked back on their past and ahead to the upcoming season 12.
While discussing the start—RHONY was originally filmed as Manhattan Moms—Ramona revealed she almost pulled out of the project. "I had no clue what I was getting into," Ramona, who has been on the show since the start, told the audience. "I thought, ‘What do I need this for? I'm already famous with my friends group.'" So, Ramona backed out, but when she spoke to a producer and was convinced to stick with it.
Dorinda, who was friends with several of the women before joining the show, said it was Ramona who got her to pick up the golden apple. "I begged you," Ramona said to Dorinda. "I said I need you." Dorinda had originally been around, popping up at parties, but never involved with the on-camera drama…until season seven. "I was fun to be an observer," Dorinda said. After the death of her husband, Dorinda said Ramona convinced her to try it out.
"I like the cameras and the cameras like me," Dorinda said. Where is the lie?
Cameras have followed these ladies as they've gotten married, divorced, trapped on a boat, had parasite-induced diarrhea, hidden flings with pirates and so much more.
"Gotta own it," Ramona said.
"It's a living photo album of your life," Luann said, noting she has footage of her kids through the years, and footage of her dog, Aston, who is now 14 and "still around and in great shape."
Through it all, the ladies have been supported by their legions of fans (once Ramona agreed to do the show, she predicated the audience would eat it up), and these fans love a good viral moment and quoting it back to the stars of RHONY. For Dorinda, she said it's "I made it nice!" Luann said it's, "Be cool. Don't be all, like, uncool," Ramona said for her it's, "Calm down! Take a Xanax!" and Tinsley said it's a recent one, "Yeah, I'm drinking, Luann."
This year, the RHONY women, including Sonja Morgan, will be joined by Leah McSweeney after Bethenny Frankel announced her exit from the show.
"I think we're better," Ramona said about Bethenny's exit. "We're stronger."
"We have such a great season coming out. You know how we know? The producers told us," Luann said.
"By the way, the new girl is great," Dorinda added, which got her scorn from Ramona for even mentioning Leah before she was officially announced on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen.
The Real Housewives of New York City season 12 will premiere on Bravo at a later date.
