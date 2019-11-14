Pierce Brosnan’s Sons Paris and Dylan Named Golden Globes Ambassadors 2020

Meet your new Golden Globes Ambassadors.

This year the task will fall to Pierce Brosnan's sons Paris Brosnan and Dylan Brosnan. The two will be following in the footsteps of Idris Elba's daughter, Isan Elba, who served as 2019 Golden Globes Ambassador last year. The title changed to Golden Globe Ambassador from Miss or Mr. Golden Globe in 2018.

"For the first time in Golden Globe history, we've proudly selected two brothers to represent the Hollywood Foreign Press Association this awards season," President of the HFPA Lorenzo Soria said in a statement. "Dylan and Paris Brosnan have already achieved tremendous success in the fashion world and are following in their father's footsteps in entertainment. We're excited to see how they'll use this platform to contribute their talents to elevate the important issue of childhood hunger."

As part of their roles, Dylan and Paris have partnered with FEED, an organization that helps to bring nutritious meals to school children.

Dylan, who is expected to graduate from USC next spring, shared, "We're proud to honor our dad's legacy as we join the incredible roster of previous Golden Globe Ambassadors, many of whom have gone on to pursue their own dreams in the entertainment industry. The biggest lesson our dad taught us is to ‘be kind,' which was an essential factor in Paris and my decision to study filmmaking and our desire to tell important stories. Having this opportunity to turn the spotlight outward on kids experiencing hunger is a true privilege."