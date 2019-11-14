Tristan Thompson ''Isn't Giving Up'' on Getting Back Together With Khloe Kardashian

by Cydney Contreras | Thu., Nov. 14, 2019 5:04 PM
Tristan Thompsondoesn't seem to be able to take a hint.
Months have passed since his relationship with Khloe Kardashian came to an end and it appears the basketball player is still trying to shoot his shot. A source tells E! News, "Tristan is always trying to win Khloe back."
His marvelous plan for winning her back? The insider says the NBA player "sends Khloe gifts and flatters her with compliments," as we've seen as recently as last weekend. For example, to congratulate her on her win at the 2019 Peoples' Choice Awards, the father-of-two wrote a long Instagram tribute in which he called Khloe a role model. He's also sent her balloons.
As for the sudden change of heart, the insider explains, "He feels guilty and knows how badly he messed up. Khloe was the best thing that ever happened to him and he knows he made a lot of mistakes. He's trying to make up for it."
However, the insider also says that his attempts to get her back aren't working on her. "He wants what he can't have."
"She's in a great place in her life where she's focused on True and co-parenting with Tristan. She's not interested in giving him another chance," the source shares. "She is glad they have come to a peaceful place and can be a family with True, but that is all."
Maintaining a cordial friendship for their daughter, True Thompson, is especially important with the holiday season around the corner. Like always, they will be spending the season with the Kardashian family and the source says Tristan "will be part" of the "magical Christmas" Khloe is planning for True.
Despite Khloe being what the source describes as "all about True," Tristan doesn't seem to understand the romantic ship has sailed. The source says, "Tristan isn't giving up on Khloe and isn't getting the hint. It seems like he isn't going to give up until he gets what he wants."
