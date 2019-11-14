Bachelor in Paradise's Carly Waddell Describes "Beautiful and Unique" Delivery of Baby No. 2

While the 2019 CMA Awards were this week, Carly Waddell had another big event to remember forever: the birth of her son!

After announcing her pregnancy in May, the reality star welcomed her second child with husband and fellow Bachelor in Paradise star Evan Bass this week and took to Instagram on Thursday to playfully recap the birth.

"Glam details: At the CMAs last night in Nashville, Carly was wearing a custom gown designed by Midtown Medical Center and makeup and hair done at 3am to make sure she was red carpet ready as early as possible, by her own hand. She was accompanied by her husband Evan Bass, Bella Bass, Liam Bass, Ensley Bass, and new son Charles Wolfe Bass," she began. "jk I HAD A BABY THIS WEEK!!!!"

The famous mama introduced the newest member of their family to the world with sweet family photos and an adorable video of the newborn. Waddell also recalled to fans how her little one's arrival went.