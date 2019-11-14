Kacey Musgraves Desperately Needs Your Hangover Advice After the 2019 CMA Awards

We've all been there!

Kacey Musgraves had a standout night at the 2019 CMA Awards on Wednesday evening, but according to her latest tweet, it may have been a little too great of a night. The Female Vocalist of the Year winner followed-up her iconic evening with a morning after tweet asking fans for a little bit of help.

"Can you die from a hangover?" she tweeted. "Asking for a friend who is actually me." She's nothing if not honest! After her epic win, Kacey deserved to unwind a little bit. Not only did she go home with one of the biggest awards of the evening, but she also took the stage for a legendary performance with Willie Nelson.

A performance that marked a full-circle moment for the star. The two performed a duet of the song "Rainbow Connection," which Kacey previously sung at a solo performance when she was just 9-years-old.