Jill Zarin's Holiday Gift Guide 2019

by Beth Sobol & Katherine Riley | Mon., Nov. 18, 2019 4:00 AM
We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Yes, Hanukkah is happening late this year, but that doesn't mean you should slouch on your gift-shopping! To get you started, we've enlisted the help of the one and only Jill Zarin, a woman who knows a thing or two about selecting standout presents. "When picking a gift, I really try to think about what that person likes or wants," the Real Housewives of New York City star shares. "Something thoughtful is worth a lot more than something from Chanel. Well, anything from Chanel is great."
"Let's be real: Hanukkah is all about the gifts. But it's about getting the right gift," Jill says. "Up until your children move out of the house, I think kids should get a gift every night for eight nights. After that, they probably prefer one larger gift."
As for holiday entertaining? "Someone in the family really needs to have a Hanukkah party," Jill notes. "You have to have a menorah and, personally, for me, you also need potato latkes like the kind my grandma used to make. Bobby used to say they were like potato knishes. That's what they should be! And you have to have chocolate gelt and you have to play dreidel."
Jill offers eight thoughtful gift ideas—one for each night of Hanukkah—and we added one more special must-have below.
"For a family gift, I love board games—they're all inclusive," Jill shares. "I love Monopoly, because I love money and I love real estate. Scrabble, Words With Friends and backgammon are great too."
"Women like something personal. Something feminine. Note to husbands: Definitely NOT an appliance,"Jill astutely advises. "My girlfriend Wendy wears this and every time I smell her, I'm like, 'What are you wearing?' Whoever you get it for, this perfume will change her life."
"I think a leather jacket makes a man look sexy, and they're not as expensive as they used to be. This one is great quality at a great price. For less than $100, this is a drop-dead leather jacket."
"My daughter Ally told me about this brand, and kids love to have things personalized."
"Well, of course. Why not change the rug in your living room this holiday season? Everyone can enjoy it, including your pets because its pet-friendly. Almost anything can be removed with a damp towel."
"Someone got me into this. It's not just a massager. You put it on your muscles and it vibrates and breaks things up and takes away the pain. It's the perfect way to treat yourself after an intense workout."
"Don't you just love this? I have it in gold. I wear it everywhere. It has a sleeve for my laptop and two snap pockets—one for my phone and one for my keys. And one zipper for my money. It fits everything you need and it's so chic. I get so many compliments on it."
"A good night's sleep is the ultimate gift for anyone. We just bought a new Shifman mattress at Bloomies. My grandfather was a mattress maker when he came to America. He taught my father to hand tie the coils so the bed would have a natural spring feeling in it. A few friends recommended this brand and I can't wait to get it."
Of course we have to recommend Jill's book! Jill co-wrote this with her award-winning radio host sister, Lisa Wexler, and her mother, Gloria Kamen. With real-life stories from the mother-daughter trio illustrating their wise and witty tips on dating, marriage, money, and more, Secrets of a Jewish Mother is all the advice readers didn't know they needed but will never forget. And the Kindle price is a real steal!
Need more gift inspo? Shop holiday gift guides from RHOBH's Teddi Mellencamp, Tia Mowry and Mariah Carey!
We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our US edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Canadian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our UK edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Australian edition?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our Asia edition?
Dieser Inhalt ist für internationale Besucher verfügbar. Möchtest du ihn in der deutschen Version anschauen?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our German edition?
Une version adaptée de ce contenu est disponible pour notre public international. Souhaitez-vous voir ça dans notre édition française ?
This content is available customized for our international audience. Would you like to view this in our French edition?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?
Nuestro contenido está disponible y personalizado para nuestra audiencia internacional. ¿Te gustaría verlo en la edición en español?