Kevin Hart Says He's a ''Different'' Person While Revealing Details From ''Humbling'' Car Crash Recovery

Kevin Hartis speaking out about the horrific car crash that nearly took his life.
It's been just over two months since the Jumanji star was in a car crash on Labor Day weekend and the star appears to be the same man that he was before. But mentally, the star says he is a "different" person.
On his SiriusXM radio show, Laugh Out Loud, the 40-year-old says that the accident was a life "altering" event. "For me, I'm a different version of myself… This ain't got nothing to do about going to church… It's not spiritual, spiritual is the wrong word. You're more present," he explains. "More aware… It's all a joke until you get smacked with that real life reality."
And it wasn't just the car crash that had this effect on him. He reveals the recovery process in itself was "humbling" for him, especially the times when he required the help of wife Eniko Hart in the bathroom. "I could not f--ing move. I could not wipe my ass… I literally I couldn't do none of that."
He adds, "It makes you realize… you really are helpless. There was nothing I could do."
Todd Williamson/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
Perhaps it also taught him who his real friends are too. According to Kevin, he had a lot of "weird" celebrities send him gifts and well-wishes. "I had a lot of people send me stuff, flowers, cards… I'm not throwing nobody under the bus. There was one person where I was like, that's crazy… [the gift was normal but] the person was a weird person," he shares, without revealing why he labeled these people weird.
Considering the appearance of the car crash site, plus the fact that he underwent surgery, Kevin seems to be recovering very well. On Sunday, he made his first official appearance at E! 2019 People's Choice Awards to accept the Comedy Act of 2019 award, where he told his fans that their continued support "means the world" to him.