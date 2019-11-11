Alec Baldwin's Wife Hilaria Baldwin Has a Miscarriage at 4 Months

by McKenna Aiello | Mon., Nov. 11, 2019 6:12 PM
The Baldwin family is enduring the unexpected loss of their baby girl.
Hilaria Baldwin, who was pregnant with her and Alec Baldwin's fifth child together, shared the news via Instagram on Monday.
"We are very sad to share that today we learned that our baby passed away at 4 months," the star wrote alongside a video of the couple's daughter Carmen, 6, comforting her. "We also want you to know that even though we are not ok right now, we will be. We are so lucky with our 4 healthy babies—and we will never lose sight of this."
Hilaria continued, "I told Carmen and took this so I could send it to Alec. I guess this is a good way to share it with you too. I told her that this baby isn't going to come after all...but we will try very hard to give her a little sister another time."
In September, Hilaria announced the pregnancy, which came just five months after the couple went through another miscarriage.
Her post concluded, "I'm really devastated right now...I was not expecting this when I went to my scan today. I don't know what else to say...I'm still in shock and don't have this all quite clear. Please no paparazzi...that's all I ask."
The famous yogi's loved ones flooded the comments section with heartfelt messages, with Hailey Bieber writing, "I'm so sorry. Love you guys."
Hilaria also shared a photo holding her stomach to Instagram Stories, writing, "Today didn't go as planned. I'm very sad. Tonight is my last night with her... such a strange experience."
Instagram / Hilaria Baldwin
Hilaria and Alec, who wed in 2012, are parents to Carmen, and sons Rafael, 4, Leonardo, 3, and Romeo, 1. Just a few weeks ago, the kids helped reveal the baby's sex and Hilaria celebrated the start of her second trimester.
Our thoughts go out to Hilaria and Alec's family at this time.
