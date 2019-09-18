Hilaria and Alec Baldwin Expecting Baby 5 Months After Miscarriage

John Shearer/Getty Images for People Magazine
There's another little one on the way for Hilaria Baldwin and Alec Baldwin.
On Wednesday, the famous yogi announced she is expecting, five months after publicly sharing she had suffered a miscarriage.
"It is still very early...but we have learned that there is a little person inside of me," Hilaria captioned audio of a heartbeat. "The sound of this strong heart makes me so happy—especially because of the loss we experienced in the spring. We want to share this news as we are excited and don't want to hide the pregnancy. These first few months are tough with exhaustion and nausea...and I don't want to have to pretend that I feel ok."
She also issued a plea to the press: "My one request is that the media not send paparazzi to follow me or buy independent paparazzi photos, hence encouraging them. I want to remain peaceful during this very early time in my pregnancy and getting chased around by cameras is not in the doctor's orders."
The couple, who wed in 2012, are parents to daughter Carmen, 6, and sons Rafael, 4, Leonardo, 3, and Romeo, 1. In April, the expectant mom took to Instagram to reveal she was "most likely experiencing a miscarriage," noting the embryo's heartbeat was not strong.
"I want to share with you that I am most likely experiencing a miscarriage. I always promised myself that if I were to get pregnant again, I would share the news with you guys pretty early, even if that means suffering a public loss. I have always been so open with you all about my family, fitness, pregnancies...and I don't want to keep this from you, just because it isn't as positive and shiny as the rest," Hilaria wrote on Instagram at the time. "I think it's important to show the truth...because my job is to help people by being real and open. Furthermore, I have no shame or embarrassment with this experience. I want to be a part of the effort to normalize miscarriage and remove the stigma from it. There is so much secrecy during the first trimester. This works for some, but I personally find it to be exhausting. I'm nauseous, tired, my body is changing. And I have to pretend that everything is just fine—and it truly isn't. I don't want to have to pretend anymore. I hope you understand."
Days later, the star confirmed she had suffered a miscarriage. "There was no heartbeat today at my scan...so it's over...but I have some pretty strong and amazing heartbeats right here," she wrote on Instagram. "I am surrounded by such love and I feel so fortunate."
Now, even more love is headed their way. Congratulations!