Jana Kramer and Mike Caussin's Holiday Gift Guide 2019

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

What better way to whine down than with some holiday shopping?

Let's face it: Christmas is getting closer and closer meaning you can't wait much longer to check those names off of your list. Lucky for you, Jana Kramer and her husband Mike Caussin are here to help.

The famous couple, who host iHeartRadio's award-winning Whine Down podcast, took a break from recording and touring to share a few special gift picks. And by the way, can we share how pumped these two are to celebrate the season in a whole new way?

"I am most looking forward to the outside lights being put up on our new home. That's one of my favorite parts of the holidays is pulling up to the house when the lights outside are all lit up," Mike shared. Jana added, "The biggest thing we are looking forward to for the holidays would be spending our first Christmas in our new house in Nashville." Epic!

Keep scrolling for their special gift picks below.