Zac Efron, Amanda Seyfried and More Are The New Mystery Gang in Adorable Scoob Trailer

by emily belfiore | Mon., Nov. 11, 2019 12:14 PM

Scoob!

Warner Bros

Zoinks! Get the Mystery Van ready because the first trailer for the new animated Scooby-Doo movie is here.

Scoob takes viewers way back to when Shaggy first met Scooby-Doo. And, after the duo quickly become best buds, they meet Fred, Daphne and Velma, creating the notorious the Mystery Gang you know and love.

Fast forward and the gang are forced to solve their most challenging mystery yet. After being captured by Blue Falcon, Shaggy, Scooby and the rest of the group must defeat the villain before he unleashes the ghost dog. And, it appears that Scooby is the only one that can stop him. According to iMDB, "As they race to stop this dogpocalypse, the gang discovers that Scooby has an epic destiny greater than anyone imagined."

The re-imagining of the classic cartoon has quite the star-studded cast. Will Forte voices Shaggy, while Zac Efron is Fred. As for the female members of the group, Amanda Seyfried lends her vocals to Daphne and Gina Rodriguez plays Velma.

Mark Wahlberg, Jason Isaacs, Ken Jeong, Tracy Morgan and Big Little Lies' Iain Armitage also lend their voices to the cast.

Excited to share the news about Scoob, Efron took to Instagram to give his followers a look at the trailer. "To the mystery machine! #scoob," he wrote. Rodriguez also joined in on the fun: "SCOOB 2020."

See the Mystery Gang reunite in the adorable official trailer above!

Scoob hits theaters Summer 2020.

