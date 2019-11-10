Jenna Dewan Dazzles in a Fire-Engine Red Dress at the 2019 People's Choice Awards

Jenna Dewan is a lady in red!

The 38-year-old actress and dancer oozed with glamour at the 2019 People's Choice Awards with her strapless fire-engine red gown by Monique Lhuillier. Dewan, who is pregnant with her first child with boyfriend Steve Kazee, showed off her growing baby bump on the red carpet on Sunday night.

Making her crimson-colored dress stand out even more on the red carpet, The Resident star dazzled in statement drop-earrings and a dainty diamond necklace.

Her glam was also red hot, hot, hot as she rocked a bright ruby lipstick color. And she certainly had that pregnancy glow with the help of her lit-from-within makeup, that also consisted of rose-colored blush and matching eyeshadow. Completing her lewk, which was reminiscent of Old-Hollywood, her hair was effortlessly styled in loose waves and parted to the side.

All in all, Jenna looked radiant from head-to-toe, and considering she was styled by Brad Goreski, it's easy to see why.