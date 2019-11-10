Storm Reid, Kelsea Ballerini and More Stars Who Made the Best Dressed List at the 2019 People's Choice Awards

Let the fashion extravaganza begin!
Tonight, the industry's biggest stars are gracing the 2019 People's Choice Awards red carpet in their finest attire. From gowns that are brighter than the blinding lights to over-the-top designs, this is one event to remember. And since this red carpet is a lot more playful than others this awards season, many celebs are using this moment to take more fashion risks than ever.
It's safe to say their bold style choices are paying off.
Need some proof? Storm Reid turned heads and stopped traffic with her daring and larger-than-life Iris van Herpen ensemble that featured dramatic puffed sleeves and an optical illusion pattern. The Euphoria star dazzled from head-to-toe with her dainty jewelry pieces, timeless black sandal heels and her chic bun that included a star hair accessory.
Moreover, Kelsea Ballerini made a dramatic entrance wearing a bubblegum pink co-ord set that brought fun, flirty, feminine and festive fashion to the awards ceremony. Her Raisa Vanessa outfit was totally Clueless-meets-Legally Blonde.
To see all of the fabulous and fierce ensembles celebrities slipped into for the 2019 PCAs, keep scrolling through our gallery below!
Amy Sussman/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank
Zendaya
The Euphoria actress knows how to werk a gown, and her simple yet striking black design by Christopher Esber is no different. From her vibrant orange lipstick to the silver jewels sown onto her dress to her chic top-knot, she's slaying the carpet from head-to-toe.
Amy Sussman/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank
Tamera Mowry-Housley
One word: wowzers. From the fabulous feathery pattern to the larger-than-life bright-yellow bow, Tamera's cocktail dress is truly a sight to see.
Amy Sussman/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank
Storm Reid
The 16-year-old star goes bright and bold for the 2019 PCAs, wearing a larger-than-life ocean blue Iris van Herpen design. It's safe to say the Euphoria actress' fashion risk is totally paying off.
Amy Sussman/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank
Kelsea Ballerini
The 26-year-old singer brings fun, flirty, feminine and festive fashion to the People's Choice Awards with her two-piece outfit by Raisa Vanessa. It's totally Clueless-meets-Legally Blonde.
Amy Sussman/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank
Dorit Kemsley
Heart-eyes! The Bravolebrity always slays the red carpet but this just might be her best look yet. She stuns in a heart-adorned dress by Versace.
Amy Sussman/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank
Joseph David-Jones
The Arrow star looks ultra dapper with his smokey charcoal-colored blazer and slim-fitted pants. His sleek black shoes and silver statement jewelry pieces are a chef's kiss!
Amy Sussman/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank
Gwen Stefani
It's the 2019 People's Choice Awards fashion icon recipient herself! She's looking like a vision in white, as she stuns in a dramatic strapless Vera Wang dress with the message "fashion icon" written on the train.
Amy Sussman/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank
Loni Love
The Real television host looks perfectly pink on the red carpet, as she dazzles in blush-colored ]sequins wrap dress.
Amy Sussman/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank
Sarah Hyland
Orange you glad Sarah dresses to impress? The Modern Family star goes for a vibrant look with her bright-orange gown by Fausto Puglisi that features statement-making jewels.
Amy Sussman/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank
Hannah Brown
A lady in red! The former Bachelorette star bares her toned abs on the red carpet with her daring cut-out gown.
Amy Sussman/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank
Katherine McNamara
Sometimes, less is more. For the Assimilate star, her body-hugging black dress proves that you don't have to go over-the-top to look fierce and fabulous.
Amy Sussman/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank
Tyler Cameron
The former Bachelorette star leaves the boring black and white suit at home and opts for something more eye-catching.
Amy Sussman/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank
Hunter King
Red hot, hot, hot! The 26-year-old actress goes bold for the 2019 PCAs with her fire-engine red blazer dress.
Amy Sussman/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank
Nina Parker
E!'s very own host shut down the red carpet with her mesmerizing lavender gown by Melissa Mercedes, which included beaded cuffs at the sleeves and a sheer bottom half with an explosion of flowers.
Amy Sussman/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank
Rickey Thompson
"I just wanted to pop up here and show y'all how I'm doing!" The social media star makes everyone green with envy with his emerald suit.
Amy Sussman/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank
Adrienne Houghton
The television host and actress looks like a ray of sunshine in her strapless yellow cocktail dress by designer Sansim Adali. Her metallic heels and statement jewelry pieces tie her vibrant lewk together.
Amy Sussman/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank
Yuna
The 32-year-old singer razzle-dazzles at the awards ceremony with her crimson-colored sequins pant suit.
Amy Sussman/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank
Jeannie Mai
The television host brings the wow factor to the red carpet with her dramatic nude-colored asymmetrical cocktail dress, which features a billowing sleeve and a mesmerizing material.
Amy Sussman/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank
Brittany Snow
The Pitch Perfect actress knows how to make an entrance and this striking black and white design by Temperley London is proof!
The PCAs are just getting started. For more updates on fashion, OMG moments, winners and more, E! has you covered, here.
Watch Live From the Red Carpet: The 2019 People's Choice Awards special this Sunday night at midnight. followed by the People's Choice Awards at 2 a.m., only on E!