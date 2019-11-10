Storm Reid Is on the Road! The Euphoria Star Spilled All at the 2019 People's Choice Awards

by Chris Harnick | Sun., Nov. 10, 2019 4:32 PM
Storm Reid is on the road!
The When They See Us and Euphoria star attended her first People's Choice Awards and revealed all about her time on the road. The 16-year-old may not have driven herself to the PCA red carpet, but she did tell Jason Kennedy that her time on the road is "going good" and she's taking her time, taking it slow.
"I just want to be a good driver before I get out on the LA roads because I don't want any mishaps" Reid admitted. She's taking her time, and fessed up that she wishes she was born with the ability to drive.
Reid, who was wearing an Iris van Herpen dress, said she felt like a super model strutting down the PCA red carpet. "It was really fun," she said. "I got to see my supporters, I'm just really excited to be here."
Reid's Euphoria costar Zendaya received a nomination for The Drama TV Star of 2019, and Reid gushed that she's constantly taking tips from her.
"She's a fashion icon. I just take notes," she said. "When she's out chilling, when I go to her house and she just has jeans on, she just always looks amazing, so I'm getting fashion advice from her."
As for that Instagram video where she showed off her squats, Reid said she and her mom both have a love for working out, so they got a trainer together and have been having a blast. "I just want to be active," she said.
